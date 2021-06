Sosa will start at second base and bat seventh in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader with Atlanta.

With Tommy Edman spending most of his time in right field these days, Sosa appears to have at least temporarily emerged as the Cardinals' preferred option at the keystone ahead of Matt Carpenter. Sosa will stick in the lineup for the fifth time in six games, even though the lefty-hitting Carpenter holds the platoon advantage with right-hander Bryse Wilson on the hill for Atlanta.