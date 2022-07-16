Sosa left Saturday's game against the Reds with an apparent leg injury after crashing into the wall while chasing a foul ball, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Sosa remained down initially and appeared to be in significant pain, but he was able to walk off under his own power. He reportedly avoided a fracture and is merely considered day-to-day, though it wouldn't be a surprise if he skips Sunday's series finale in order to secure some extra rest heading into the All-Star break.