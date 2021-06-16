Sosa left Wednesday's game against the Marlins in the top of the eighth inning after he was hit by a pitch on his right wrist, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Sosa appeared to be in considerable pain after he took a pitch to his right hand in the bottom of the seventh inning, but he was initially able to stay in the game. However, he was replaced defensively to begin the eighth inning. The exact nature and severity of the 25-year-old's injury aren't yet clear. He went 1-for-2 with a base hit and his third stolen base of the season before departing.