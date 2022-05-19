Sosa was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets with an apparent leg injury, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Sosa appeared to suffer the injury when he was caught stealing during the fifth inning, and he initially remained in the contest before being replaced in the field. He should be considered day-to-day since the specifics of the injury are unclear.
More News
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Sits after two straight starts•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Activated from IL•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Could return by Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: On rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Notches steal in loss•