Sosa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Sosa has gone 4-for-22 while starting at second base in seven of the Cardinals' last eight games, but his opportunities are likely to dwindle moving forward after St. Louis called up outfield prospect Lars Nootbaar from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday. With the Cardinals expected to give Nootbaar a trial run as an everyday player in the corner outfield, Tommy Edman will likely move back to his natural spot at second base, which will leaves no room for Sosa.