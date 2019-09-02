Sosa was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Sosa gets the call up from the Redbirds following a season during which he slashed .291/.335/.466 with 40 extra-base hits (18 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs) and 62 RBI across 496 plate appearances. It's Sosa's second major-league stint of 2019, as he was up for three games earlier in the season and notched a single over three plate appearances. The 23-year-old shortstop will serve as depth behind Paul DeJong for the balance of the regular season.

