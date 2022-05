Sosa is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Sosa will take a seat after he went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Pirates. Though Sosa was the Cardinals' starting shortstop for the final two games in Pittsburgh, he's expected to fill a utility role moving forward with Tommy Edman shifting over to shortstop to open up the keystone for rookie Nolan Gorman.