Sosa landed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.
Sosa is one of a number of Cardinals who tested positive for the virus in recent days. He'll remain sidelined until he's symptom-free and tests negative twice. Whether or not that comes before or after the Cardinals are cleared to play their next game remains to be seen.
More News
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Dealing with coronavirus•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Makes Opening Day cut•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Snags spot in player pool•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Likely beneficiary of larger roster•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Sent to minors•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Better chance at roster spot•