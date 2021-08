Sosa went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in an 11-7 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Drawing the start at shortstop Thursday batting seventh, Sosa hit home run No. 4 on the season, while also adding an infield single in the second inning. Sosa has now drawn a start in four of his past five games, two of which he has collected multiple hits.