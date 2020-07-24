Sosa was named to the Cardinals' Opening Day roster Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Brad Miller's ankle and heel injuries have worked to Sosa's benefit, as it vaulted the latter onto the expanded Opening Day roster. However, Sosa earned the job on his own merits as well, as he made a strong impression throughout spring training and summer camp with respect to his defensive versatility and contact rate at the plate. Sosa has experience filling in at second base, third base and shortstop, with his most extensive experience coming at the latter position.
