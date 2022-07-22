Sosa (leg) isn't starting Friday against the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Sosa exited Saturday's game against Cincinnati due to an apparent leg injury and won't be in the lineup for the Cardinals' first game after the All-Star break. The team wanted to give him an additional day of rest, but he'll be available off the bench if needed, Denton reports.
More News
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Exits after crashing into wall•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Retreats to bench•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Playing time on upswing•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Returns to utility role•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Displays speed Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Snaps skid with RBI triple•