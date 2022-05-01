Sosa went 0-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Cardinals were only able to put four runners aboard Saturday against Merrill Kelly and a pair of relievers. Sosa has started to mount a playing time challenge to primary shortstop Paul DeJong, though both infielders are below the Mendoza line. Sosa is slashing .174/.269/.174 with three runs scored and a stolen base in 26 plate appearances, but all four of his hits have been singles. He'll need to show more at the dish to justify a larger role.