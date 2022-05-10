Sosa (illness) has cleared the COVID-19 protocol and is on a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sosa's time with Springfield is likely to be short. He'll need a few reps to get back up to speed before rejoining St. Louis. Expect Sosa to return to a competition for playing time at shortstop with Paul DeJong once he's officially activated.
