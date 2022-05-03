The Cardinals placed Sosa on the COVID-19-related injury list Tuesday.
St. Louis didn't specify a reason for Sosa's placement on the IL, which follows the pattern teams have frequently used when they send players to the COVID-19 IL. The Cardinals haven't revealed whether Sosa tested positive for the virus, making it unclear when he might be ready to return to the active roster. Juan Yepez was recalled from Triple-A Memphis as a replacement on the roster for Sosa.
