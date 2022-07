Sosa will start at third base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Phillies.

With Nolan Arenado getting a rare day off, Sosa will fill in at the hot corner for what will be his fifth start in six contests. Sosa has benefited in part from Brendan Donovan (illness) sitting out the last three games, so Sosa will be at risk of falling back into a utility role whenever the rookie is cleared to rejoin the lineup.