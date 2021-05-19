Sosa went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

Sosa's third-inning two-bagger brought home Nolan Arenado to close out the scoring on the day for the Cardinals and also served as his first extra-base hit of the season. The 25-year-old only has 23 plate appearances this season, but Paul DeJong's (ribs) current stint on the injured list should continue affording Sosa some semi-regular playing time for the moment.