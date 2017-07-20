Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Recovering from hamate bone surgery
Sosa (wrist) had hamate bone surgery in June and has begun rehabbing, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.
The average return time for an injury like Sosa's is 4-to-6 weeks, but it is unclear how well the shortstop is following that timetable as the Cardinals haven't announced a formal return date. Sosa has spent most of his time this season with High-A Palm Beach but appeared in one game with Double-A Springfield before suffering the injury.
