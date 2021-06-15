Sosa started at second base in Monday's win over the Marlins, going 2-for-4 with an RBI single.

Sosa was in the starting nine for the first time since Paul DeJong's return from the injured list, and he commemorated the occasion by churning out his second multi-hit effort in his last three starts. The versatile 25-year-old doesn't offer much pop, but he does now have a solid .268 average and elite .360 on-base percentage across 111 plate appearances.