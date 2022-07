Sosa is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Sosa is back on the bench after he started in five of the last six games while going 2-for-18 at the plate. Though Brendan Donovan (illness) is out of the lineup for the fourth game in a row, he doesn't appear to be in jeopardy of landing on the injured list, so Sosa likely won't see his opportunities increase moving forward.