Sosa (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday and optioned to the alternate site, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
He has yet to play in the majors this season and will continue to serve as organizational infield depth, most notably at shortstop. The Cardinals have many players still unavailable, but the infield is relatively healthy.
