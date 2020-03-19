Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Sent to minors
Sosa was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Sosa had a shot to win a bench role this spring, especially after Yairo Munoz was released, but he'll wind up starting in the minors. With just 13 big-league plate appearances under his belt and a below-average batting line at the Triple-A level, Sosa is unlikely to make a significant impact this season.
