Sosa drew his first start of the season in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals and went 1-for-2 while also getting hit by a pitch.

The 25-year-old utility man had appeared in just three other games this season as an in-game substitute, but with Paul DeJong getting a day off, Sosa started in his place at shortstop. Sosa is likely ticketed for only sporadic action as long as the Cardinals enjoy good health, but his ability to fill in at three infield spots would make him a solid candidate for playing time should injuries strike.