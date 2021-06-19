Sosa (hand) went 1-for-3 and was caught stealing on his one attempt in a loss to the Braves on Friday.

The utility asset was back in the lineup after a one-game absence and managed one of only three hits for the Cardinals on the night. Sosa has now hit safely in three of the last four games and continues to be pleasant surprise at the plate, as evidenced by his .267 average and .358 on-base percentage across 120 plate appearances.