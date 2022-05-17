Sosa is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets, William Ladson of MLB.com reports.

Sosa closed out the weekend with a second straight start at shortstop and went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in the Cardinals' 15-6 win over the Giants, but he'll give way to Brendan Donovan at shortstop for the afternoon game Tuesday. Given that Donovan bats from the left side, he could end up handling the larger side of a platoon at shortstop with the righty-hitting Sosa. Donovan has thus far done little to jeopardize his standing atop the depth chart, as he's provided a 1.015 OPS in his first 32 MLB plate appearances.