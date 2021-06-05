Sosa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Reds on Friday.
The fill-in shortstop took Luis Castillo deep to left field in the fifth inning, putting the Cardinals' first run on the board with his 419-foot shot. The round tripper served as the first of Sosa's career and extended his hitting streak to four games. The 25-year-old has done an admirable job holding down the fort while Paul DeJong (ribs) has been on the injured list, but with the latter set to begin a two-game rehab assignment Saturday, Sosa's allotment of regular playing time is likely nearing its end.
