Sosa went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Sosa plated the first run of the Cardinals' four-run rally in the fifth inning, and he scored on a Tommy Edman single to tie the game at 3-3. While playing time has been limited for Sosa, this was still his first hit since June 4 -- he went 14 at-bats without one. The shortstop is batting a meager .193/.237/.261 with a stolen base, five RBI, 14 runs scored, two triples and two doubles through 93 plate appearances in mainly a reserve role this year. The switch-hitting Edman will likely continue to start at shortstop against most right-handed pitchers and some lefties.