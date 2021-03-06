Sosa, who is 0-for-4 across his two official Grapefruit League game appearances thus far, starred in a "B" game against the Astros on Friday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Sosa, competing for a utility role on the Opening Day roster, smacked a three-run home run while also throwing out a runner trying to score from second base. The 25-year-old played both second base and third base during the game and has logged time at both positions, shortstop and designated hitter in the minors. Sosa never saw action in a 2020 regular-season game, but he recorded a combined 13 plate appearances with the big-league club during the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.