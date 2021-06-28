Sosa (leg) is starting Monday's game against Arizona, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Sosa had missed the last few games due to cramps, but he's healthy enough to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener. He'll start at second base and bat eighth in his return.
