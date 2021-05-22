Sosa went 3-for-4 with two runs in a loss to the Cubs on Friday.
Sosa logged another start at shortstop and led the Cardinals in hits on the night. The utility man has now hit safely in three straight and appears to be making a strong case to continue logging the majority of starts at shortstop while Paul DeJong (ribs) remains sidelined.
