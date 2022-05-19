Sosa (ankle) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

Sosa had started in four of the Cardinals' last five games, but his absence from the lineup comes as little surprise after he exited Wednesday's 11-4 loss with an ankle issue. Despite getting a solid dose of playing time lately, Sosa still looks to be behind Tommy Edman and Brendan Donovan in the pecking order in the middle infield when St. Louis is at full strength. Sosa was awarded the start at shortstop Wednesday because Edman was managing a sore calf, but Edman is back in the lineup Thursday.