Sosa went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Tuesday in a 6-5 win over San Francisco.

Sosa came into the contest without a hit in July, going 0-for-8 through four games. He turned things around with his second three-hit performance of the season. Sosa came through with a solo shot in the eighth inning for what proved to be the difference in the narrow win. The infielder is slashing .255/.335/.340 overall on the campaign.