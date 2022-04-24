Sosa will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Sosa will pick up his second start in three days with Paul DeJong mired in a 5-for-36 slump (.139 average) to begin the season. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, manager Oliver Marmol said it's "too early" to say that DeJong's standing atop the depth chart is in question, but the skipper noted that the 28-year-old will remain out of the lineup Monday against Mets right-hander Max Scherzer. Expect Sosa to pick up another start Monday, and he could have a chance to make a legitimate run at the everyday shortstop job if he impresses over the next two days.