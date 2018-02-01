Cardinals' Edward Mujica: Inks minors deal with Cardinals
Mujica signed a minor-league contract with St. Louis on Thursday, Derrick Gould of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Mujica has been toiling around the Triple-A level for the last two seasons, only appearing in five big-league games during that span. In those contests with the Tigers in 2017, he allowed seven earned runs in 6.1 innings of relief and hasn't been able to find the All-Star form that he displayed during his first go-around with the Cardinals in 2012-13. He will likely begin the year at Triple-A yet again while serving as organizational depth.
