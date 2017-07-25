Cardinals' Eliezer Alvarez: Rehabbing in GCL
Alvarez (ankle) has two hits in three games on his current rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Cardinals.
The young infielder was sent on assignment on July 18, and although his performance hasn't been fantastic, he also hasn't hit too many roadblocks in terms of health. It's unclear how much longer he'll remain in rookie ball, but it does seem like he'll be back in Springfield within the next couple weeks.
