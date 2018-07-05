Cardinals' Elniery Garcia: Dealt to St. Louis
Garcia was traded to the Cardinals on Thursday in exchange for international slot money, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Garcia has struggled throughout the 2018 campaign with Double-A Reading, posting a 6.38 ERA and 1.92 WHIP in 10 appearances with the team. Across those outings, he's accumulated a pedestrian 6.2 K/9 and 4.5 BB/9 to go along with a 1.5 HR/9. The 23-year-old will likely report to the Cardinals' Double-A affiliate and look to get back into the rhythm that helped him become an organizational All-Star for the Phillies following the 2016 season.
