Garcia was traded to the Cardinals on Thursday in exchange for international slot money, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Garcia has struggled throughout the 2018 campaign with Double-A Reading, posting a 6.38 ERA and 1.92 WHIP in 10 appearances with the team. Across those outings, he's accumulated a pedestrian 6.2 K/9 and 4.5 BB/9 to go along with a 1.5 HR/9. The 23-year-old will likely report to the Cardinals' Double-A affiliate and look to get back into the rhythm that helped him become an organizational All-Star for the Phillies following the 2016 season.