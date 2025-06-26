Fedde (3-7) was saddled with the loss Wednesday against the Cubs, giving up seven runs on eight hits and two walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

It was the second-shortest outing of the season for Fedde, who tied his season worst in runs allowed. The 32-year-old right-hander served up a season-high three home runs, and the eight hits against him were also his most allowed since his sixth start of the year back on April 27. Fedde will take a pedestrian 4.11 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 57:38 K:BB over 87.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Pirates, who do have MLB's lowest OPS (.636) since the beginning of May.