Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Fedde is tentatively scheduled to start Saturday versus Atlanta, but the team is "still working through conversations" regarding Fedde's spot in the rotation, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Fedde has been torched for 17 earned runs with a 2:9 K:BB over 10 innings covering his last three starts, and the Cardinals are considering replacing him in the rotation with Michael McGreevy. A decision regarding who will slot in Saturday against Atlanta should be announced within the next few days.