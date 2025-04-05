Fedde (1-1) took the loss against the Red Sox on Friday, allowing six runs on five hits and four walks with one strikeout over three innings.
Fedde was torched for five runs in the first inning, highlighted by back-to-back home runs from Trevor Story and Wilyer Abreu. His command was off, as he threw only 37 of 65 pitches for strikes and generated just three whiffs. The 32-year-old owns a 7.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 3:4 K:BB through nine innings this season and will try to rebound in a more favorable matchup against the Pirates next week.
