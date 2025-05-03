Fedde's start against the Mets on Saturday won't take place, as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Fedde was scheduled to face off against Mets hurler Tylor Megill on Saturday, but the contest has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader Sunday. Fedde has been tabbed to start Game 1 of the twin bill, per Tim Healey of Newsday.
