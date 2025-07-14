The Cardinals have selected Young with the 150th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player draft.

Young is a former third baseman who was used as a multi-inning reliever in 2025 at East Carolina, collecting a 30.4 percent strikeout rate and 11.2 percent walk rate. The righty has touched 99 mph, but his secondaries are the strength of his repertoire, so it's likely the Cardinals plan to develop him as a starting pitcher.