Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Back with Cardinals
Pena signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
Pena will return to St. Louis after appearing in 58 games for the Cardinals in 2018. The 29-year-old hit just .203/.239/.271 and doesn't project as anything more than a backup to Yadier Molina in 2019.
