Pena (oblique) could be cleared to return to the Cardinals' Grapefruit League lineup by the end of the week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Since suffering a side injury in a March 5 game against the Phillies, Pena has been cleared to resume swinging, suggesting his oblique strain is of the mild variety. The injury has nonetheless damaged Pena's already minimal chances of breaking camp with the big club, as non-roster invitee Matt Wieters looks like the clear frontrunner to emerge as the backup to top backstop Yadier Molina.