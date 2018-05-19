Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Day off Saturday
Pena is out of the lineup versus Philadelphia on Saturday.
Pena will receive a standard day off following three straight starts behind the plate, including a pair of back-to-back three hit games to begin this series. In his stead, Steve Baron will catch John Gant and bat eighth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Picks up start Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Wins spot on roster•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Signs with Cardinals•
-
Orioles' Francisco Pena: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Francisco Pena: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Francisco Pena: Falters in rare opportunity•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart