Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Drives in two Tuesday
Pena went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.
Pena struck out in his first at-bat, but responded by producing a double and run-scoring single in his next two trips to the plate. The veteran backstop is expected to compete with Andrew Knizner and Matt Wieters -- who was signed to a minor-league contract Tuesday -- for the team's backup catching gig.
More News
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Back with Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Laces two-run single in loss•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Retaining larger share of catching starts•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Launches second round tripper Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: RBI double Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team points mock draft
Pitchers are extremely important in points leagues. Heath Cummings looks at what happens if...
-
Five closer battles to watch
Figuring out who will run away with a closer's job before the manager announces his decision...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst