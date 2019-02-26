Pena went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Pena struck out in his first at-bat, but responded by producing a double and run-scoring single in his next two trips to the plate. The veteran backstop is expected to compete with Andrew Knizner and Matt Wieters -- who was signed to a minor-league contract Tuesday -- for the team's backup catching gig.