Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Expects to play Saturday
Pena (oblique) should return to action for Saturday's spring game against Washington, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
As previously anticipated, the 29-year-old backstop will return to spring games over the weekend after recovering from a left oblique strain. Pena was off to a strong start at the dish prior to suffering the injury, going 5-for-14 with three RBI.
