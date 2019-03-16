Pena (oblique) should return to action for Saturday's spring game against Washington, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

As previously anticipated, the 29-year-old backstop will return to spring games over the weekend after recovering from a left oblique strain. Pena was off to a strong start at the dish prior to suffering the injury, going 5-for-14 with three RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • usatsi-10380282-chris-taylor-dodgers-2017ws.jpg

    2019 Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, ranks

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...