Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Laces two-run single in loss
Pena went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a loss to the Braves on Sunday.
Pena's timely hit in the seventh actually opened the scoring on the afternoon for the Cardinals, giving him his fifth and sixth RBI of the season. The 28-year-old continues to only see occasional starts behind iron man Yadier Molina, so his fantasy value remains extremely limited across all formats.
More News
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Retaining larger share of catching starts•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Launches second round tripper Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: RBI double Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Day off Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Picks up start Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Wins spot on roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...