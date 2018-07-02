Pena went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a loss to the Braves on Sunday.

Pena's timely hit in the seventh actually opened the scoring on the afternoon for the Cardinals, giving him his fifth and sixth RBI of the season. The 28-year-old continues to only see occasional starts behind iron man Yadier Molina, so his fantasy value remains extremely limited across all formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories