Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Launches second round tripper Tuesday
Pena went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs overall in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old backstop has come on at the plate since mid-May, hitting .324 with two doubles, two homers, four RBI and five runs over the 38 plate appearances covering his last 10 games. Pena has been squaring up on the ball impressively during that stretch, as evidenced by a 36.7 percent hard contact rate. Regular catcher Yadier Molina (groin) has just recently begun light workouts in catcher's gear again, but he's still multiple weeks away from a return. Therefore, Pena should continue seeing a fair share of playing time while splitting time behind the dish with Carson Kelly in Molina's stead.
