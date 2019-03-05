Cardinals' Francisco Pena: Out two weeks
Pena will miss 10-to-15 days with an oblique injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Pena suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Phillies. A two-week return timeline would still give him a bit of time to get ready for Opening Day, though his chances of breaking camp with the big-league team were reduced when the club signed Matt Wieters in late February.
