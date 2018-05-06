Pena will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Cubs, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

With Yadier Molina (groin) landing on the 10-day disabled list Sunday and expected to miss at least a month, Pena and Triple-A Memphis callup Carson Kelly will battle for playing time behind the plate. Pena will get the first crack at replacing Molina, but the 28-year-old's prior track record at the big-league level doesn't inspire much confidence that he'll emerge as a viable fantasy asset outside of NL-only formats. In 70 career plate appearances in the majors, Pena has slashed .239/.261/.373 while striking out nearly a third of the time.