Cardinals' Francisco Pena: RBI double Wednesday
Pena went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.
With Yadier Molina (groin) remaining on the shelf for at least the next couple weeks, Pena has filled in admirably in his stead. With three multi-hit efforts over the last six games, the 28-year-old is hitting .275 in 51 at-bats. He hasn't been adding much in counting stats though, as he has just one home and two RBI on the season.
